Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. Increases Position in CinCor Pharma (CINC)

Fintel reports that Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.99MM shares of CinCor Pharma Inc (CINC). This represents 6.84% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 2.14MM shares and 5.86% of the company, an increase in shares of 39.83% and an increase in total ownership of 0.98% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.95% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for CinCor Pharma is $39.78. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 35.95% from its latest reported closing price of $29.26.

The projected annual revenue for CinCor Pharma is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$2.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in CinCor Pharma. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 20.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CINC is 0.42%, an increase of 11.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.49% to 38,168K shares. The put/call ratio of CINC is 7.93, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sofinnova Investments holds 6,080K shares representing 13.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,574K shares, representing an increase of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINC by 9.46% over the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 4,938K shares representing 11.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,338K shares, representing an increase of 12.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINC by 53.55% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 4,209K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,126K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINC by 60.29% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,307K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,319K shares, representing an increase of 29.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINC by 130.16% over the last quarter.

venBio Partners holds 1,862K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,145K shares, representing a decrease of 15.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINC by 22.90% over the last quarter.

CinCor Pharma Background Information

CinCor Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to advance promising clinical candidates toward marketing approval. The companys focus is on cardiovascular, metabolic and kidney diseases. CinCor Pharma was founded by Jon Isaacsohn, M.D., and Catherine Pearce, DHSc, MBA, in 2018.

