Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. Increases Position in Cabaletta Bio (CABA)

Fintel reports that Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.56MM shares of Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA). This represents 9.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.54MM shares and 8.63% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.70% and an increase in total ownership of 1.36% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.91% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cabaletta Bio is $13.09. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 5.91% from its latest reported closing price of $12.36.

The projected annual revenue for Cabaletta Bio is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cabaletta Bio. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CABA is 0.01%, a decrease of 57.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.22% to 12,367K shares. The put/call ratio of CABA is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,154K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,063K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 837K shares, representing an increase of 21.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABA by 18.79% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 696K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 687K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares, representing an increase of 51.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABA by 50.47% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 662K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies, and exploring their potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment, for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Cabaletta Approach to selective B cell Ablation (CABA) platform, in combination with Cabaletta's proprietary technology, utilizes Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only specific autoantibody-producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells, which are essential for human health. The Company's lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, is being evaluated in the DesCAARTes™ phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation for DSG3-CAART in May 2020. The Company's lead preclinical product candidate, MuSK-CAART, is in IND-enabling studies and is designed as a potential treatment for patients with MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis.

