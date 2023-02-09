Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. Increases Position in 89bio (ETNB)

Fintel reports that Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.69MM shares of 89bio Inc (ETNB). This represents 7.22% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 12, 2022 they reported 2.69MM shares and 6.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 37.27% and an increase in total ownership of 0.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.06% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for 89bio is $24.86. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 70.06% from its latest reported closing price of $14.62.

The projected annual revenue for 89bio is $1MM. The projected annual EPS is -$2.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in 89bio. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 18.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETNB is 0.19%, an increase of 104.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.68% to 39,763K shares. The put/call ratio of ETNB is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 7,783K shares representing 15.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,659K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,144K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,898K shares, representing a decrease of 23.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETNB by 24.03% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,636K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company.

Boxer Capital holds 1,400K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

89bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel.

