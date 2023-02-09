Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

Fintel reports that Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.63MM shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR). This represents 4.49% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.72MM shares and 6.63% of the company, a decrease in shares of 23.05% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.84% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $3.28. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.84% from its latest reported closing price of $2.88.

The projected annual revenue for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $5MM, an increase of 37.17%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProQR Therapeutics N.V.. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 17.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRQR is 0.16%, an increase of 124.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.27% to 21,205K shares. The put/call ratio of PRQR is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Privium Fund Management B.V. holds 5,344K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 3,115K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,740K shares, representing an increase of 12.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRQR by 0.33% over the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 1,716K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,708K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRQR by 34.62% over the last quarter.

M28 Capital Management holds 1,002K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 899K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares, representing a decrease of 17.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRQR by 12.15% over the last quarter.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Based on its unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies, the Company is growing its pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

