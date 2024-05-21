Adacel Technologies Reports Cessation of Securities

Adacel Technologies Limited (AU:ADA) has released an update.

Adacel Technologies Limited has announced the cessation of 184,000 performance rights securities due to unmet or unfulfillable conditions, as of April 22, 2024. This development may influence investor perspectives as it reflects on the company’s conditional securities agreements.

