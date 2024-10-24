News & Insights

Adacel Technologies to Host Virtual AGM in 2024

October 24, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Adacel Technologies Limited (AU:ADA) has released an update.

Adacel Technologies Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting virtually on November 27th, where shareholders will review the financial and related reports for the year ending June 2024. Key agenda includes the advisory vote on the company’s remuneration report, which will not bind the directors or the company. This meeting offers investors a chance to engage with the company’s financial strategies and governance.

