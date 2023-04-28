ADA Price Prediction: Bulls to target $0.420 on IOHK Weekly Update

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

ADA joined the broader crypto market in the red on Friday, falling 1.46% to end the day at $0.404.

Recessionary jitters and Fed Fear overshadowed the Input Output HK (IOHK) weekly development report.

The technical indicators are more bullish, bringing $0.420 into view.

ADA fell by 1.46% on Friday. Partially reversing a 2.24% gain from Thursday, ADA ended the day at $0.404. Notably, ADA saw red for the third time in four sessions.

A mixed start to the Friday session saw ADA rise to a morning high of $0.411 before hitting reverse. Coming up short of the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.419, ADA fell to an early afternoon low of $0.397. ADA fell through the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.401 before briefly revisiting the $0.407 handle. However, a bearish end to the session left ADA at $0.404.

Recessionary Jitters and Fed Fear Overshadow the IOHK Weekly Report

Input Output HK (IOHK) released the Weekly Development Report on Friday. The report revealed a rise in the number of projects building on Cardano.

According to the April 28 report,

126 projects launched on the Cardano network, up by two from April 21.

Projects building on the Cardano network totaled 1,230, rising by three from the previous report.

Plutus scripts totaled 7,828, of which 2,410 were Plutus V2 scripts. As of April 21, Plutus scripts stood at 7,783.

Before the Vasil hard fork, the number of projects launched on Cardano had stood at 98, with 1,100 projects building on the Cardano network.

Other stats included 65.4 million transactions (Previous Report: 65.0m), 8.18 million native tokens (PR: 8.15 million), and 72,037 token policies (PR: 71,786).

The latest project numbers failed to distract investors from US economic indicators and the Amazon.com warning, which weighed on the broader crypto market.

The Day Ahead

Investors should monitor Input Output HK (IOHK) network updates. However, a lack of updates should leave the broader crypto market to influence.

Updates from the ongoing SEC v Ripple case will remain the focal point, with a Ripple victory a boon for ADA and the broader crypto market. However, investors should continue to track Binance and Coinbase (COIN)-related news and US lawmaker and regulatory chatter.

ADA Price Action

This morning, ADA was flat at $0.404. A range-bound start to the day saw ADA rise to an early high of $0.405 before falling to a low of $0.403.

Technical Indicators

ADAUSD 290423 Daily Chart

ADA has to avoid a fall through the $0.404 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.411 and the Friday high of $0.411. An ADA return to the morning high of $0.405 would support a bullish session. However, Cardano network updates and the broader crypto market would need to provide support.

In case of a breakout, ADA would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.418. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.432.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.397 into play. However, barring another extended broad-based crypto sell-off, ADA should avoid sub-$0.395 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.390. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.376.

ADAUSD 290423 Hourly Chart

Today, the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below) sent more bullish signals.

ADA sat above the 100-day EMA, currently at $0.403. The 50-day EMA closed in on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A bullish cross of the 50-day EMA ($0.402) through the 100-day EMA ($0.403) would support a breakout from R1 ($0.411) to give the bulls a run at R2 (0.418).

However, a fall through the 100-day ($0.403) and 50-day ($0.402) EMAs would bring S1 ($0.397) and the 200-day EMA ($0.396) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

ADAUSD 290423 4-Hourly Chart



