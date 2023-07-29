ADA Price Prediction: Bulls to Target $0.320 on Fed Bets

FXEmpire.com -

On Friday, ADA joined the broader market in the green, gaining 0.65% to end the day at $0.310.

US economic indicators offset uncertainty surrounding the SEC and plans to appeal the SEC v Ripple Court ruling.

The near-term technical indicators remained bullish, supporting a return to sub-$0.315.

On Friday, cardano (ADA) gained 0.65%. Following a 0.33% gain on Thursday, ADA ended the day at $0.310.

ADA Price Action

This morning, ADA was up 0.32% to $0.311. A bullish start to the day saw ADA rise from an opening price of $0.310 to a high of $0.314 before easing back.

Daily Chart

The Daily Chart showed ADA remained below the $0.326 – $0.328 resistance band. Importantly, ADA stood above the 50-day EMA ($0.310) while sitting below the 200-day EMA ($0.351), sending bullish near-term but bearish longer-term price signals.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 52.20 reading signaled a moderately bullish outlook. Aligned with the 50-day EMA, the RSI signals an ADA run the $0.326 – $0.328 resistance band. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($0.310) would bring the $0.306 – $0.303 support band and sub-$0.300 into view.

4-Hourly Chart

ADAUSD 290723 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, ADA sat above the 50-day ($0.310) and 200-day ($0.307) EMAs, sending bullish near and longer-term price signals.

Notably, the 50-day EMA pulled away from the 200-day EMA, reflecting bullish near-term momentum.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 55.97 reading signaled bullish sentiment, with buying pressure outweighing selling pressure. Aligned with the 50-day EMA, the RSI signals an ADA run at the $0.326 – $0.328 resistance band.

Easing Bets on a US Recession Offset Sentiment Toward the SEC

ADAUSD 290723 4-Hourly Chart

US economic indicators supported riskier assets on Friday. After hotter-than-expected Q2 GDP numbers, US Core PCE Price Index numbers eased bets on a September Fed interest rate hike. Significantly, an end to the Fed monetary policy tightening cycle and the Q2 GDP numbers support the soft-landing theory.

However, uncertainty over SEC plans to appeal the SEC v Ripple Court ruling remained a drag. A successful SEC appeal would impact other tokens, including ADA, which could lead to a sharp pullback in project activity on the Cardano network.

The Input Output HK (IOHK) weekly development report had a limited impact on Friday, with project numbers relatively steady. A modest increase in projects building on the Cardano network and a rise in transactions provided modest support.

According to the July 28 Weekly Development Report,

The number of projects launched on the Cardano network increased by one to 136.

Projects building on the Cardano network remained unchanged at 1,265 over one week.

The total number of native tokens stood at 8.61 million compared with 8.57 million one week earlier.

Token policies increased from 77,176 to 77,615.

The total number of transactions increased from 71.5 million to 72.3 million.

The Day Ahead

While it is a quiet day for the crypto markets, investors should monitor the crypto news wires for updates on SEC plans to appeal the SEC v Ripple Court ruling.

However, investors should track ETF chatter and Binance and Coinbase (COIN)-related news, which would move the dial.

