AD1 Holdings Ltd Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting

November 20, 2024 — 03:06 am EST

AD1 Holdings Ltd (AU:AD1) has released an update.

AD1 Holdings Ltd is set to host its Annual General Meeting virtually on November 29, 2024, at 2:00 PM AEDT. Shareholders are encouraged to register and submit proxies in advance, with opportunities to ask questions and vote on resolutions during the meeting. This accessible format aims to engage shareholders and ensure their voices are heard.

