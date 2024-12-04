News & Insights

AD1 Holdings Ltd Announces Quotation of 22.8 Million Securities

December 04, 2024 — 12:27 am EST

AD1 Holdings Ltd (AU:AD1) has released an update.

AD1 Holdings Ltd has announced the quotation of 22.8 million ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of previously disclosed transactions, marking a significant step in the company’s financial strategy. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence AD1’s market dynamics and stock performance.

