AD1 Holdings Clinches Key NSW Government Deal

May 27, 2024 — 08:27 pm EDT

AD1 Holdings Ltd (AU:AD1) has released an update.

AD1 Holdings Ltd, a leader in HR technology, has solidified its relationship with the NSW Government through a two-year renewal of their ICT Agreement for the iWorkforNSW platform, now enhanced by the Gen3 system. This renewal follows a successful platform migration and reflects the government’s confidence in the improved features and efficiencies offered by AD1’s ApplyDirect recruitment solutions. The upgrade to the Gen3 platform signifies progress for AD1, promising increased innovation speed and operational efficiencies.

