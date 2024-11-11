AD1 Holdings Appoints New CEO to Drive Growth

AD1 Holdings Ltd (AU:AD1) has released an update.

AD1 Holdings has appointed Angus Washington as its new CEO, focusing on expanding customer and product offerings in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. This strategic move aims to leverage market-leading technology and innovative services to drive growth and deliver shareholder value. Former CEO Todd Perkinson transitions to COO/CFO to ensure financial continuity and support the company’s growth strategy.

