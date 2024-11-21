News & Insights

AD1 Holdings Adjusts Director’s Securities Post-Consolidation

November 21, 2024 — 03:57 am EST

AD1 Holdings Ltd (AU:AD1) has released an update.

AD1 Holdings Ltd has announced a significant change in the securities interests of Director Michael Norster following a 10 to 1 stock consolidation approved by shareholders. As a result, the number of shares and options held by Norster saw a substantial decrease, with indirect interests now totaling 20,935,408 shares and 6,500,000 options. This move reflects the company’s strategic adjustments in its equity structure.

