AD1 Holdings Adjusts Director’s Securities Post-Consolidation

AD1 Holdings Ltd has announced a significant change in the securities interests of Director Michael Norster following a 10 to 1 stock consolidation approved by shareholders. As a result, the number of shares and options held by Norster saw a substantial decrease, with indirect interests now totaling 20,935,408 shares and 6,500,000 options. This move reflects the company’s strategic adjustments in its equity structure.

