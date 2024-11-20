A.D. Works Group Posts Strong Q3 Sales Growth

A.D.Works Group Co.Ltd (JP:2982) has released an update.

A.D. Works Group Co., Ltd. reported a 20.8% increase in net sales for the third quarter of 2024, reaching 33,797 million yen, alongside a 27.6% rise in operating income. Despite a significant growth in revenue, comprehensive income saw a decline of 20.2% compared to the previous year. The company’s equity ratio slightly improved to 30.1%, reflecting a stable financial condition.

