A.D. Works Group Posts Strong Q3 Sales Growth

November 20, 2024 — 01:24 am EST

A.D.Works Group Co.Ltd (JP:2982) has released an update.

A.D. Works Group Co., Ltd. reported a 20.8% increase in net sales for the third quarter of 2024, reaching 33,797 million yen, alongside a 27.6% rise in operating income. Despite a significant growth in revenue, comprehensive income saw a decline of 20.2% compared to the previous year. The company’s equity ratio slightly improved to 30.1%, reflecting a stable financial condition.

