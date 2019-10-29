Ad-Supported Video Service DarkMatter TV Launches Just in Time for Halloween (EXCLUSIVE)

DarkMatter TV, a new ad-supported video service dedicated to horror, sci-fi, action and true crime, is launching on October 31 — just in time to celebrate Halloween with some scary flicks. The new service will be available on Android, iOS, and a number of smart TV platforms.

At launch, DarkMatter will offer access to some 400 titles, including horror classics like Dario Argento’s “Deep Red” and William Castle’s “House on Haunted Hill” (1959), as well as newer movies like “Ip Man: The Final Fight,” Anna Biller’s “The Love Witch” and “Police Story: Lockdown,” starring Jackie Chan. TV shows licensed by DarkMatter include Australian comedy sci-fi series “Soul Mates.”

Most of these titles are likely going to be available on other video services as well, but DarkMatter aims to set itself apart from the competition by curating movies and shows around themed collections like “True Crime: Killer Content”, “Mind-Benders & Mad Scientists” and “Darkumentaries.”

In addition to mobile apps, DarkMatter is also launching with apps for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG and Samsung as well as PlayStation and Xbox One. In the near future, DarkMatter also plans to launch linear channels on ad-supported services like the Roku Channel.

DarkMatter TV is just the latest of a number of ad-supported video services appealing to cord cutters who don’t want to spend any more money on additional subscriptions. However, unlike others, the service is also offering a paid version: Consumers who don’t want to watch ads at all can access DarkMatter ad-free for $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year.

