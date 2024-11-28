A&D HOLON Holdings Reports Strong Financial Performance

A&D HOLON Holdings Company. Limited (JP:7745) has released an update.
A&D HOLON Holdings Company reported a robust performance in the semiconductor business and a mixed outcome in the medical and healthcare sector, with fluctuations in demand impacting profits. The measuring and weighing equipment division saw growth in both sales and profits, driven by demand recovery in the Americas and Asia. Overall, the company exceeded its initial forecasts for sales and operating profit in the first half of 2024.
