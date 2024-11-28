News & Insights

Stocks

A&D HOLON Holdings Reports Strong Financial Performance

November 28, 2024 — 01:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

A&D HOLON Holdings Company. Limited (JP:7745) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

A&D HOLON Holdings Company reported a robust performance in the semiconductor business and a mixed outcome in the medical and healthcare sector, with fluctuations in demand impacting profits. The measuring and weighing equipment division saw growth in both sales and profits, driven by demand recovery in the Americas and Asia. Overall, the company exceeded its initial forecasts for sales and operating profit in the first half of 2024.

For further insights into JP:7745 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.