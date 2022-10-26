Ad group WPP wrestles with wage pressure in resilient quarter

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - British advertising group WPP WPP.L said its global clients had been resilient in the face of economic uncertainties, supporting its top line even as wage inflation tempered growth on the bottom line.

The company, which owns the Ogilvy, Grey and GroupM agencies, reported a 3.8% rise in like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs in the third quarter, and nudged up the bottom of its full-year forecast range by 50 basis points from 6.5% to 7.0%.

But the group, which picked up contracts from Nestle and Samsung in the quarter, was less optimistic about growing its operating margin in light of inflationary pressures, including its wage bill.

It said its operating margin would rise by 30 to 50 basis points this year, against its previous forecast of around 50 basis points.

Shares in WPP, which have fallen 20% in the last 12 months, were trading down 3.6% in early deals on Wednesday.

Google parent Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.Odisappointing ad sales sparked worries across the digital media sector on Tuesday as advertisers cut back on their spending in the face of an economic slowdown.

But Chief Executive Mark Read said WPP continued to show "strong momentum" across markets and industry sectors, and was doing more than ever for its clients, including e-commerce and digital transformation as well as advertising and public relations.

He said companies were "remarkably resilient" in the face of economic uncertainty.

The United States and Canada North America saw strong growth, with both markets up double digits on 2019 levels, WPP said. Brazil and India were also stand-outs, although COVID-19 lockdowns weighed on China, which was down 9% in the quarter.

Western Europe was "softer", Read said, with adjusted like-for-like revenue down 2.1%, dragged lower by a COVID-19 contract in Germany in the prior year.

