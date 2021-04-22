WPP

Ad group WPP targets net zero emissions by 2025

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - WPP WPP.L, the world's largest advertising company, said it planned to reach net zero carbon emissions in its operations by 2025 and across its supply chain by 2030 in what it says is the most ambitious approach in the industry.

As part of the plan, electricity will be 100% renewably sourced by 2025. It said two of the largest sources of carbon emission came from the production of advertising content and the placement of content in media channels such as TV.

