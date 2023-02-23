Ad group WPP sees 3-5% growth in 2023

Adds quote

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - British ad group WPP WPP.L forecast organic growth for 2023 of 3% to 5%, above analyst expectations, after new client wins helped its 2022 sales came in towards the top end of its target.

The owner of the Ogilvy, Grey and GroupM agencies reported a 6.9% rise in like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs, compared with a forecast range of between 6.5% and 7.0%.

"We enter 2023 in a strong financial position with good momentum from new business and the many opportunities ahead of us," Chief Executive Mark Read said.

The outlook is more positive than many analysts had expected, with Citi forecasting that the company would give a more conservative prediction of flat growth and flat margins.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James)

