WPP

Ad group WPP sees 3-5% growth in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

February 23, 2023 — 02:07 am EST

Written by Kate Holton for Reuters ->

Adds quote

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - British ad group WPP WPP.L forecast organic growth for 2023 of 3% to 5%, above analyst expectations, after new client wins helped its 2022 sales came in towards the top end of its target.

The owner of the Ogilvy, Grey and GroupM agencies reported a 6.9% rise in like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs, compared with a forecast range of between 6.5% and 7.0%.

"We enter 2023 in a strong financial position with good momentum from new business and the many opportunities ahead of us," Chief Executive Mark Read said.

The outlook is more positive than many analysts had expected, with Citi forecasting that the company would give a more conservative prediction of flat growth and flat margins.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WPP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.