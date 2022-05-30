SFOR

Ad group S4 Capital posts 35% first quarter gross profit growth

Contributor
Kate Holton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Martin Sorrell's digital advertising group S4 Capital reported a 34.5% rise in first-quarter gross profit and reiterated its full-year outlook, saying it expected robust demand despite forecasts of slowing global economic growth.

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's digital advertising group S4 Capital SFOR.L reported a 34.5% rise in first-quarter gross profit and reiterated its full-year outlook, saying it expected robust demand despite forecasts of slowing global economic growth.

The British-listed group reiterated its profit growth target of 25%. "Despite the slowdown in forecasts for global GDP growth in 2022 and 2023, demand for digital advertising and marketing transformation is forecast to expand at 10-15% per annum," it said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SFOR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters