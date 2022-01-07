SAA

Ad group M&C Saatchi rejects takeover offer from top shareholder

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

British advertising group M&C Saatchi on Friday rejected a takeover offer from its biggest shareholder for an all-share deal, saying the proposal did not reflect the value of the business.

Jan 7 (Reuters) - British advertising group M&C Saatchi SAA.L on Friday rejected a takeover offer from its biggest shareholder for an all-share deal, saying the proposal did not reflect the value of the business.

Director Vin Murria's investment vehicle AdvancedAdvT ADVT.L offered M&C investors 1.86 new shares in exchange for each M&C share they own, M&C Saatchi said in a statement.

"It is not clear to the independent directors how shareholders and other stakeholders would benefit from ownership dilution and a change in board leadership of the company," M&C Saatchi said, urging shareholders not to take any action.

On Thursday, M&C Saatchi revealed that Murria had told the advertising group she intended to make a bid for the company in which she currently owns 12.5% directly and 9.8% through AdvancedAdvT.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAA ADVT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters