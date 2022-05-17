Ad group M&C Saatchi gets new buyout offer from top shareholder

Adds background

May 17 (Reuters) - M&C Saatchi SAA.L on Tuesday received a fresh takeover offer from the acquisition vehicle of its top shareholder Vin Murria that valued the British advertising group at 253.6 million pounds ($314 million).

Murria's AdvancedAdvT ADVT.L said M&C investors could either choose to receive 2.530 new AdvancedAdvT shares for each share held, or a combination of cash and shares. Both options value each M&C Saatchi share at 207.5 pence, based on AdvanceAdvT's last closing share price.

AdvanceAdvT's previous all-stock approach, made in February and rejected by M&C, was worth 2.347 AdvancedAdvT shares for each M&C share.

AdvancedAdvT, led by software entrepreneur Murria and also backed by private equity group Marwyn, wants to combine its digital capabilities with the brand recognition of M&C, and invest heavily to help it compete better. Murria and AdvanceAdvT already own 22.3% of M&C.

Founded in 1995 by ad mogul brothers Maurice and Charles Saatchi and known for its historical advertising links to Britain's ruling Conservative Party, M&C has been recovering from a 2019 accounting scandal and has argued AdvancedAdvT's last offer did not reflect its expected future growth.

Shares in M&C jumped 10.2% to 179.6 pence by 0730 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Representatives for M&C did not immediately respond to a request for comment on AdvancedAdvT's latest offer.

($1 = 0.8078 pounds)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Aditya Soni)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.