Ad group M&C rejects latest takeover from Murria, agree to talk

Kate Holton Reuters
LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The independent directors of British advertising group M&C Saatchi SAA.L have rejected another takeover approach from its biggest shareholder Vin Murria, but have agreed to continue talks to see if a deal can be done.

M&C said in a statement on Thursday that the latest offer from Murria's AdvancedAdvT still undervalued the firm but they were willing to continue talks after they discussed the proposition with other shareholders.

As a result a takeover panel deadline, set for later on Thursday, has been pushed back until March 3.

