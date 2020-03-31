Ad giant WPP pulls dividend, buyback and outlook

Contributor
Kate Holton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, said it was pulling its dividend and share buyback, and withdrawing its guidance for 2020 after it saw an increasing volume of cancellations from clients.

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - WPP WPP.L, the world's biggest advertising company, said it was pulling its dividend and share buyback, and withdrawing its guidance for 2020 after it saw an increasing volume of cancellations from clients.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters