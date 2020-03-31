Ad giant WPP pulls dividend, buyback and outlook

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - WPP WPP.L, the world's biggest advertising company, said it was pulling its dividend and share buyback, and withdrawing its guidance for 2020 after it saw an increasing volume of cancellations from clients.

