Ad firm Omnicom posts 2.4% fall in quarterly revenue

Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N reported a 2.4% fall in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, weighed down by a strong dollar.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $290.2 million, or $1.32 per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from $298.9 million, or $1.32 per share, a year earlier.

Revenuefell to $3.62 billion from $3.71 billion.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0543;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.