US Markets

Ad firm Omnicom posts 2.4% fall in quarterly revenue

Contributor
Ambhini Aishwarya Reuters
Published

U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc reported a 2.4% fall in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, weighed down by a strong dollar.

Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N reported a 2.4% fall in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, weighed down by a strong dollar.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $290.2 million, or $1.32 per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from $298.9 million, or $1.32 per share, a year earlier.

Revenuefell to $3.62 billion from $3.71 billion.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0543;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular