ACWX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Symbol: ACWX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.47, changing hands as high as $48.52 per share. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACWX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACWX's low point in its 52 week range is $38.81 per share, with $51.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.51.

