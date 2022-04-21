ACWV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (Symbol: ACWV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $104.82, changing hands as low as $104.46 per share. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACWV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACWV's low point in its 52 week range is $97.38 per share, with $108.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.37.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.