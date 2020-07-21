ACWV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (Symbol: ACWV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.16, changing hands as high as $91.31 per share. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACWV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACWV's low point in its 52 week range is $70.06 per share, with $99.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.