ACWV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (Symbol: ACWV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.86, changing hands as high as $97.39 per share. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACWV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACWV's low point in its 52 week range is $92.11 per share, with $100.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.39.

