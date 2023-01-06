ACWV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (Symbol: ACWV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.45, changing hands as high as $97.08 per share. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACWV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ACWV's low point in its 52 week range is $86.42 per share, with $107.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.00.
