ACWV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (Symbol: ACWV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.60, changing hands as low as $95.29 per share. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACWV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACWV's low point in its 52 week range is $86.42 per share, with $107.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.