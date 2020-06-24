ACWI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (Symbol: ACWI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.50, changing hands as low as $72.64 per share. iShares MSCI ACWI shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACWI's low point in its 52 week range is $53.31 per share, with $81.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.21.

