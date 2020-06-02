ACWI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (Symbol: ACWI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.27, changing hands as high as $73.77 per share. iShares MSCI ACWI shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACWI's low point in its 52 week range is $53.31 per share, with $81.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.68.

