ACV to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 11

ACV will report Q2 2025 financial results on August 11, 2025, and host a conference call for investors.

$ACVA Insider Trading Activity

$ACVA insiders have traded $ACVA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE CHAMOUN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 700,000 shares for an estimated $11,250,964 .

. MICHAEL WATERMAN (Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 410,827 shares for an estimated $6,890,555 .

. WILLIAM ZERELLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $512,400 .

. ANDREW PEER (VP, Corporate Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,927 shares for an estimated $221,605 .

. EILEEN A KAMERICK sold 9,239 shares for an estimated $154,291

$ACVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $ACVA stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ACVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACVA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/20/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

$ACVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACVA recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ACVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a target price of $19.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $21.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Nicholas Jones from JMP Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $25.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $20.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Curtis Nagle from B of A Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 03/12/2025

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (NYSE: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, announced today that the Company will report second quarter 2025 financial results after market close and host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, August 11, 2025.





Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-704-4453 (international callers please dial 1-201-389-0920) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.





A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://investors.acvauto.com/



, and an archived replay will be available following the live event.







About ACV







ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable. ACV offerings include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, ACV MAX, True360, and ClearCar.





For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.







Investor Contact:







Tim Fox







tfox@acvauctions.com









Media Contact:







Maura Duggan







mduggan@acvauctions.com





