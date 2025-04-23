ACV to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 7

ACV will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 7 and host a conference call for investors.

ACV, a digital automotive marketplace based in Buffalo, N.Y., announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on May 7, 2025, and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET for investors and analysts. Those interested can participate by dialing in about 10 minutes prior to the call, and a live webcast will be accessible on the company's investor relations website, with an archived replay available afterward. ACV focuses on enhancing the automotive industry through trusted digital marketplaces and data solutions for used vehicle transactions.

ACV will be reporting its first quarter 2025 financial results, providing transparency and insight into the company's performance.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct communication with investors and analysts, fostering investor relations and engagement.

The availability of a live webcast and archived replay enhances accessibility for stakeholders to stay informed about the company's developments.

ACV emphasizes its mission to transform the automotive industry, showcasing the company's commitment to innovation and leadership in the digital marketplace.

None

When will ACV report its first quarter 2025 financial results?

ACV will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, after market close.

How can I join the ACV conference call?

To join the ACV conference call, dial 877-704-4453 or 1-201-389-0920 for international callers around 10 minutes early.

Where can I watch the ACV conference call webcast?

A live webcast of the ACV conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.acvauto.com/.

What services does ACV offer?

ACV offers services including ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, ACV MAX, True360, and ClearCar.

Who can I contact for investor and media inquiries at ACV?

For investor inquiries, contact Tim Fox at tfox@acvauctions.com, and for media inquiries, contact Maura Duggan at mduggan@acvauctions.com.

$ACVA Insider Trading Activity

$ACVA insiders have traded $ACVA stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE CHAMOUN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 700,000 shares for an estimated $12,945,196 .

. CRAIG ERIC ANDERSON (CCDSO) sold 240,563 shares for an estimated $5,359,743

MICHAEL WATERMAN (Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 207,617 shares for an estimated $3,769,122 .

. WILLIAM ZERELLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $2,252,900 .

. ROBERT P GOODMAN has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 0 shares for an estimated $0.

$ACVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $ACVA stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (NYSE: ACVA), a leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, announced today that the Company will report first quarter 2025 financial results after market close and host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.





Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-704-4453 (international callers please dial 1-201-389-0920) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.





A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://investors.acvauto.com/



, and an archived replay will be available following the live event.







About ACV







ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable. ACV offerings include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, ACV MAX, True360, and ClearCar.





For more information about ACV, visit



www.acvauto.com



.







Investor Contact:







Tim Fox







tfox@acvauctions.com









Media Contact:







Maura Duggan







mduggan@acvauctions.com





