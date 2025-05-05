ACV to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2025

ACV announced management will present at two investor conferences in May 2025, with webcasts available online.

ACV, a digital automotive marketplace and data services provider, announced that members of its management team will present at two upcoming investor conferences: the Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference on May 12, 2025, and the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 13, 2025. Webcasts of these presentations will be available on the company's investor relations website, with archived replays accessible afterward. ACV aims to revolutionize the automotive industry by offering a trusted digital marketplace and comprehensive data solutions for sourcing, selling, and managing used vehicles. For more information, interested parties can visit their website or contact their investor and media relations representatives.

ACV has secured speaking engagements at two prominent investor conferences, which can enhance visibility and attract potential investors.



The company's mission to transform the automotive industry highlights its innovative approach, potentially appealing to investors interested in technology and digital solutions.



Availability of webcasts for the presentations allows a broader audience to engage with the company's updates, potentially increasing investor interest and transparency.

$ACVA Insider Trading Activity

$ACVA insiders have traded $ACVA stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE CHAMOUN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 700,000 shares for an estimated $12,945,196 .

. CRAIG ERIC ANDERSON (CCDSO) sold 240,563 shares for an estimated $5,359,743

MICHAEL WATERMAN (Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 207,617 shares for an estimated $3,769,122 .

. WILLIAM ZERELLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $2,252,900 .

. ROBERT P GOODMAN has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 0 shares for an estimated $0.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ACVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $ACVA stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (NYSE: ACVA), a leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:







20th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 2:15 p.m. ET



53rd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 3:10 p.m. ET







Webcasts of these events will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://investors.acvauto.com/



. An archived replay of each webcast will be available following the live presentations.







About ACV







ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable. ACV offerings include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, ACV MAX, True360, and ClearCar.





For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.







Investor Contact:







Tim Fox







tfox@acvauctions.com









Media Contact:







Maura Duggan







mduggan@acvauctions.com





