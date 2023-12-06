ACV Auctions Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ACV Auctions Inc (Symbol: ACVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.00, changing hands as low as $14.52 per share. ACV Auctions Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACVA's low point in its 52 week range is $7.19 per share, with $18.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.60.

