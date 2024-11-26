ACV Auctions price target raised to $27 from $24 at B. Riley

B. Riley analyst Naved Khan raised the firm’s price target on ACV Auctions (ACVA) to $27 from $24 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. ACV continues to “handily win share in a wholesale market that is slowly normalizing and seeing a return to positive growth,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says incremental positives post Q3 include a continued gradual recovery in the wholesale market in 2025 and ACV’s growing adoption by franchised dealers as well as wallet share gains.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ACVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.