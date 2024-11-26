ACV Auctions price target raised to $27 from $24 at B. Riley

B. Riley analyst Naved Khan raised the firm’s price target on ACV Auctions (ACVA) to $27 from $24 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. ACV continues to “handily win share in a wholesale market that is slowly normalizing and seeing a return to positive growth,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says incremental positives post Q3 include a continued gradual recovery in the wholesale market in 2025 and ACV’s growing adoption by franchised dealers as well as wallet share gains.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.