News & Insights

Stocks
ACVA

ACV Auctions price target raised to $27 from $24 at B. Riley

November 26, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

B. Riley analyst Naved Khan raised the firm’s price target on ACV Auctions (ACVA) to $27 from $24 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. ACV continues to “handily win share in a wholesale market that is slowly normalizing and seeing a return to positive growth,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says incremental positives post Q3 include a continued gradual recovery in the wholesale market in 2025 and ACV’s growing adoption by franchised dealers as well as wallet share gains.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ACVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.