ACV Auctions price target raised to $26 from $24 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on ACV Auctions (ACVA) to $26 from $24 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they reported strong Q3 results but the overall auto market remains subdued, with new vehicle sales up 1% and used vehicle sales flat.

