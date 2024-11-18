ACV Auctions price target raised to $25-$30 from $23 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on ACV Auctions (ACVA) to $25-$30 from $23 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported a significantly better than expected Q3 on market share gains in the core dealer wholesale business as well as record performance for ACV Transport and Capital, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

