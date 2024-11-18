ACV Auctions price target raised to $25-$30 from $23 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on ACV Auctions (ACVA) to $25-$30 from $23 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported a significantly better than expected Q3 on market share gains in the core dealer wholesale business as well as record performance for ACV Transport and Capital, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ACVA:
- ACV Auctions price target raised to $18 from $16 at Piper Sandler
- ACV Auctions price target raised to $26 from $24 at Canaccord
- ACV Auctions Reports Strong Q3 Results
- ACV Auctions sees Q4 revenue $152M-$156M, consensus $155.59M
- ACV Auctions sees FY24 revenue $630M-$634M, consensus $622.34M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.