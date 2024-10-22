ACV Auctions price target raised to $25 from $22 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on ACV Auctions (ACVA) to $25 from $22 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Among the U.S. Internet group, the firm prefers names either skewed to high-income consumers – like DoorDash (DASH) and Uber (UBER) – or with exposure to end-markets nearing inflection – such as ACV Auctions, CarGurus (CARG) and Zillow (Z) – the analyst tells investors in a preview. Among the group, Zillow remains the firm’s top overall pick, while Uber is its top large cap pick, the analyst noted.
