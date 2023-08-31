ACV Auctions Inc - (ACVA) Price Target Increased by 6.25% to 21.68

The average one-year price target for ACV Auctions Inc - (NASDAQ:ACVA) has been revised to 21.68 / share. This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior estimate of 20.40 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.52% from the latest reported closing price of 16.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACV Auctions Inc -. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACVA is 0.33%, an increase of 6.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 142,837K shares. The put/call ratio of ACVA is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 13,399K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,401K shares, representing a decrease of 22.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Atreides Management holds 10,235K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,260K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 11.93% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,121K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 97.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 5,587.76% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 4,699K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,987K shares, representing a decrease of 27.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 8.90% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,019K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,908K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 26.61% over the last quarter.

ACV Auctions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACV leverages data and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling its dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell, and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. Its digital marketplace offerings include its core auction offering and value-added services, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, and its Go Green assurance. Its data services provide insights into the condition and value of used vehicles for transactions both on and off its marketplace. Its core data and technology platform includes inspection, vehicle intelligence, marketplace enablement, and operations automation.

