(RTTNews) - ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) shares are gaining more than 7 percent from the previous close, continuing an upsurge since yesterday. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $9.06, up 7.79 percent from the previous close of $8.41 on a volume of 678,012.

