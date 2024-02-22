ACV Auctions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ACVA

In trading on Thursday, shares of ACV Auctions Inc (Symbol: ACVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.48, changing hands as high as $17.06 per share. ACV Auctions Inc shares are currently trading up about 17.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACVA's low point in its 52 week range is $11.58 per share, with $18.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.36.

