Is ACV Auctions (ACVA) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

ACV Auctions Inc. is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 211 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ACV Auctions Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACVA's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ACVA has returned about 36.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 18.6%. This shows that ACV Auctions Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 57.9%.

The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch's current year EPS has increased 10.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, ACV Auctions Inc. is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23% this year, meaning that ACVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Abercrombie & Fitch belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #90. The industry has moved -9.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on ACV Auctions Inc. and Abercrombie & Fitch as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

