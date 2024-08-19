Is ACV Auctions (ACVA) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

ACV Auctions Inc. is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 209 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ACV Auctions Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACVA's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ACVA has moved about 22.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 12.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that ACV Auctions Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 87.1%.

In Abercrombie & Fitch's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 23.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ACV Auctions Inc. belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.7% this year, meaning that ACVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Abercrombie & Fitch falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #175. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.1%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track ACV Auctions Inc. and Abercrombie & Fitch. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

