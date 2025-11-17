ACV Auctions (ACVA) Price Target Decreased by 40.76% to 11.30

The average one-year price target for ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) has been revised to $11.30 / share. This is a decrease of 40.76% from the prior estimate of $19.08 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 81.17% from the latest reported closing price of $6.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 522 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACV Auctions. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACVA is 0.33%, an increase of 8.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.07% to 219,162K shares. The put/call ratio of ACVA is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 11,472K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,110K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 38.53% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 7,300K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,295K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 37.17% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,644K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,143K shares , representing a decrease of 37.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 93.52% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 6,337K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,861K shares , representing an increase of 23.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 17.86% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,332K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,548K shares , representing an increase of 12.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 44.42% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

