ACV Auctions (ACVA) Price Target Decreased by 15.56% to 9.22

The average one-year price target for ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) has been revised to $9.22 / share. This is a decrease of 15.56% from the prior estimate of $10.92 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 112.99% from the latest reported closing price of $4.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACV Auctions. This is an decrease of 212 owner(s) or 41.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACVA is 0.24%, an increase of 16.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.05% to 166,626K shares. The put/call ratio of ACVA is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atreides Management holds 12,412K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,511K shares , representing an increase of 55.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 14.37% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 10,892K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,472K shares , representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 17.11% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,767K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,679K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 15.25% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,535K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,644K shares , representing a decrease of 20.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACVA by 89.47% over the last quarter.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn holds 4,257K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935K shares , representing an increase of 31.05%.

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