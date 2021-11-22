Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) investors are sitting on a loss of 87% if they invested a year ago

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. We wouldn't blame Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 87% in just one year. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. Acutus Medical may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 73% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Acutus Medical didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Acutus Medical saw its revenue grow by 136%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So the hefty 87% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:AFIB Earnings and Revenue Growth November 22nd 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Acutus Medical in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While Acutus Medical shareholders are down 87% for the year, the market itself is up 30%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 73% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Acutus Medical is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

