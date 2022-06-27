Markets
AFIB

Acutus Medical Announces FDA Cleared Commercial Launch Of AcQCross Qx System

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Arrhythmia management company Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB) announced Monday the commercial launch of an expanded suite of left-heart access products to now include the AcQCross Qx system for use with the TruSeal and FXD delivery system for the Watchman LAAC Device.

Gaining access to the left atrium requires physicians to cross the septum, a multi-step process that often involves the exchange of wires and needles while trying to achieve the proper angle and location on the septum.

AcQCross is the first and only transseptal system engineered with an integrated needle and dilator to reduce these exchanges. With this clearance, Acutus now offers sheath-compatible transseptal access devices that cover 409,000 electrophysiology and structural heart procedures in the US.

AcQCross features an array of catheters that are length-, diameter- and tip-matched and designed to lock into the hub of market-leading sheaths used in the vast majority of left-heart procedures, including delivery of the Watchman. With the expanded product offering, physicians can utilize AcQCross with their preferred sheaths during virtually any left-heart access procedure.

AcQCross and its entire line of catheters are commercially available in the United States.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AFIB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular