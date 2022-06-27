Acutus Medical Announces FDA Cleared Commercial Launch Of AcQCross Qx System

(RTTNews) - Arrhythmia management company Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB) announced Monday the commercial launch of an expanded suite of left-heart access products to now include the AcQCross Qx system for use with the TruSeal and FXD delivery system for the Watchman LAAC Device.

Gaining access to the left atrium requires physicians to cross the septum, a multi-step process that often involves the exchange of wires and needles while trying to achieve the proper angle and location on the septum.

AcQCross is the first and only transseptal system engineered with an integrated needle and dilator to reduce these exchanges. With this clearance, Acutus now offers sheath-compatible transseptal access devices that cover 409,000 electrophysiology and structural heart procedures in the US.

AcQCross features an array of catheters that are length-, diameter- and tip-matched and designed to lock into the hub of market-leading sheaths used in the vast majority of left-heart procedures, including delivery of the Watchman. With the expanded product offering, physicians can utilize AcQCross with their preferred sheaths during virtually any left-heart access procedure.

AcQCross and its entire line of catheters are commercially available in the United States.

